Piers Morgan Has Meltdown Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Quitting Royal Family
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () The 'Good Morning Britain' host calls the Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'the two most spoiled brats in royal history' after the couple decided to step away from the British royal family.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back from senior roles in Britain’s royal family. The newlywed couple and new parents said they plan to spend more time in North America. According to Reuters, the announcement is rumored to have taken his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, by surprise. Harry...