Piers Morgan Has Meltdown Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Quitting Royal Family

AceShowbiz Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The 'Good Morning Britain' host calls the Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'the two most spoiled brats in royal history' after the couple decided to step away from the British royal family.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry And Meghan Are Stepping Away From Their Royal Life

Prince Harry And Meghan Are Stepping Away From Their Royal Life 00:33

 Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back from senior roles in Britain’s royal family. The newlywed couple and new parents said they plan to spend more time in North America. According to Reuters, the announcement is rumored to have taken his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, by surprise. Harry...

Meghan And Harry Wax Statues Removed [Video]Meghan And Harry Wax Statues Removed

The fallout over Meghan and harry's exit from the Royal Family continues. Madame Tussauds museum has announced that it has removed their waxworks from its Royal Family set. "We are reacting to the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

'You don't see William and Kate doing this, do you?' [Video]'You don't see William and Kate doing this, do you?'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle&apos;s sudden decision to step back from their positions in the royal family has consumed British media. On the streets of Windsor, home of the family&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published


Prince Harry and Meghan: Royal Family 'hurt' as couple begin 'next chapter'

Buckingham Palace was "blindsided" as Prince Harry and Meghan say they are to step back from their roles.
BBC News

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘Step Back’ From Royal Family

The couple announced they would split their time between Britain and North America.
NYTimes.com


aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Piers Morgan Has Meltdown Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Quitting Royal Family https://t.co/vLTut6zAus https://t.co/AHJaSkqQRc 44 minutes ago

Gary_B17

Gaz Piers Morgan twitter meltdown over Harry and Meghan has been the highlight of my year thus far. 😂🤣😂 3 hours ago

venga212

Tyrone Beverton The devastation and distraughtness of flag-waving, Royal Family-obsessed freakshows over #HarryandMeghan is really… https://t.co/9bdbOUooEZ 6 hours ago

der_commissar

James Townsend Piers Morgan is having a meltdown over this and quite frankly it's hilarious #Mexit #HarryandMeghan 10 hours ago

KathyDosta

Kyahppy🙏✌🖖🌎🇺🇸🦅🗽🌊 Piers Morgan is a slug & a pig. Fuck him! Piers Morgan Is Having a Meltdown on Twitter Over Meghan Markle a… https://t.co/xcKd6mGIDb 13 hours ago

ElwellGraham

Graham Elwell RT @1NewsNZ: Piers Morgan in Twitter meltdown over Harry and Meghan leaving royal duties - 'Shameless spoiled brats' https://t.co/W3ZKY4zq1… 14 hours ago

GlobalNewsTH

Global News Thailand 🇹🇭 @PiersMorgan in #Twitter meltdown over Harry and Meghan leaving royal duties - 'Shameless spoiled brats' |… https://t.co/uJD3uYUMK6 17 hours ago

1NewsNZ

1 NEWS Piers Morgan in Twitter meltdown over Harry and Meghan leaving royal duties - 'Shameless spoiled brats'… https://t.co/8NrT2Oirjo 17 hours ago

