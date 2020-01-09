Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attempt to clarify inaccurate coverage of their finances on new website
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Much of the negative and often inaccurate coverage around the royal family and particularly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to do with money. How much it cost to renovate their place, how much it cost for them to go on holiday, how much the baby shower was, how much the baby clothes are, etc etc...
Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they would step back from the royal family. According to CNN, they are pulling back from their royal duties and working toward becoming “financially independent.” Senior members of the family were reportedly hurt from the news and...