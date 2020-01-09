Global  

MTV's 'Are You The One' Contestant Alexis Eddy Dead at 23

TMZ.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Alexis Eddy -- who rose to fame on MTV's "Are You The One?" -- has been found dead in West Virginia ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... cops got a call just before 7AM Thursday morning for a female in cardiac arrest. We're…
Alexis Eddy Dead - MTV's 'Are You The One?' Star Dies at 23

Alexis Eddy who was featured on MTV’s hit reality show Are You The One? has been found dead in West Virginia at the age of 23. Police reportedly got the call...
Just Jared

Are You The One's Alexis Eddy Dead at 23

Alexis Eddy, who appeared on MTV's Are You the One, has passed away at the age of 23. The reality star was found dead in her home state of West Virginia on...
E! Online


