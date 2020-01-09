Global  

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's PDA-Packed Reunion Amid Divorce Rumors

TMZ.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Don't write off Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's marriage just yet! If the couple's having marital issues, they sure as hell didn't show it during a very loving airport embrace. Julianne picked up her hockey star husband Thursday morning at the…
Recent related videos from verified sources

Julianne Hough praises Gabrielle Union for speaking out [Video]Julianne Hough praises Gabrielle Union for speaking out

Julianne Hough praises Gabrielle Union for speaking out The pair have been booted from the judging panel of the show after just one season, and earlier this week, Gabrielle met with NBC representatives..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:18Published

The Wellness Method Julianne Hough And Oprah Swear By [Video]The Wellness Method Julianne Hough And Oprah Swear By

Triple-threat performer Julianne Hough reveals the method she has developed to reconnect to herself while working a heavy schedule.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have been 'having problems': reports

It seems there is trouble in paradise for Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich, according to multiple reports.
FOXNews.com

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Thoughts on Love Will Have You Rooting for the Couple

In the game of love, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich know how to waltz their way into our hearts. From their fairy-tale wedding in Idaho to their heartfelt posts...
E! Online


