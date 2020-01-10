Global  

'77 Sunset Strip' Star Edd Byrnes Died at Santa Monica Home

AceShowbiz Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The actor, who was also known for his role as National Bandstand dance-off host Vince Fontaine on 'Grease', was 87 at the time of his passing on January 8.
Edd Byrnes, who played “Kookie” in “77 Sunset Strip,” dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Edd Byrnes, who played cool-kid Kookie on the hit TV show “77 Sunset Strip,” scored a gold record with a song about his character’s...
