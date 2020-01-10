Bill O'Brien Went Ballistic On Heckler During Broncos Game, 'Motherf***er!' Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

"Screw you, motherf**ker! You suck, too! Hey! You suck too, motherf**ker!!!" That's Texans head coach Bill O'Brien going absolutely ballistic on a heckler during the Broncos game earlier this season ... and the EPIC rant was all caught on video!!!… 👓 View full article

