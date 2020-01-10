Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘You do one show and it gets cancelled’ – Adam Thomas pokes fun at the axe of I’m A Celeb Extra Camp and former host Joe Swash is “gutted”.

Now Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
‘You do one show and it gets cancelled’ – Adam Thomas pokes fun at the axe of I’m A Celeb Extra Camp and former host Joe Swash is “gutted”.*As news spreads that I'm A Celeb Extra Camp has been axed former hosts break their silence on the news - including Adam Thomas who admits to feeling 'awkward'.*

The spin-off show is cancelled by ITV

The post ‘You do one show and it gets cancelled’ – Adam Thomas pokes fun at the axe of I’m A Celeb Extra Camp and former host Joe Swash is “gutted”. appeared first on CelebsNow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cerise Media English - Published < > Embed
News video: I’m A Celeb: Extra Camp Has Been Axed In Shock ITV Decision

I’m A Celeb: Extra Camp Has Been Axed In Shock ITV Decision 01:00

 I’m A Celeb: Extra Camp Has Been Axed In Shock ITV Decision

Recent related videos from verified sources

David Stern, Former Longtime NBA Commissioner, Dead at 77 [Video]David Stern, Former Longtime NBA Commissioner, Dead at 77

David Stern, Former Longtime NBA Commissioner, Dead at 77. According to the league, his death was in relation to a brain hemorrhage suffered last month. . Stern became commissioner back in 1984 and..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:34Published

Pensioners become two of the oldest people to achieve black belts in karate [Video]Pensioners become two of the oldest people to achieve black belts in karate

Meet the pair of pensioners who have become two of the oldest people in Britain to achieve black belts - in KARATE.Sprightly Sheila Stewart, 72, and Isabel Murray, 77, took up the sport in 2015 when..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:08Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

suezlegnar

Zeus If I see one more***spoiler on this app. I might just have to delete it until the show gets cancelled or until t… https://t.co/Gzp7abVx52 1 hour ago

justAmeda

Ameda Colburn If you have plans to see UniverSoul on Friday? You need to keep an eye on their page in case this snow storm gets s… https://t.co/nl7IziY3qZ 2 hours ago

ToruYanoFanAcct

Toru Yano Fan Account RT @theKnag: @BlackManUSA @kupovi @MarkRedbeliever @davemeltzerWON AEW is getting the numbers @IMPACTWRESTLING was getting on Spike that ev… 2 hours ago

Jane42019899

Jane RT @SocialM85897394: 👇Surely, if this BBC gravy train show only gets a pathetic 100k audience, then it should be cancelled. That would fun… 3 hours ago

SeanLloyd93

Sean Lloyd @theactivestick Plot twist... the show gets cancelled halfway through the season 3 hours ago

baron_awa

Baroneimen @mogcohen2 @YouNetflix I hope you gets cancelled before season 3 😁 Great cast, bad show. 4 hours ago

YamiMamiXO

✨Yami✨ @Spacedonkey1 @GHellinger Same gets Winnipeg is always on the go even when we get a blizzard the show must go on.… https://t.co/NGJWdhjtqX 5 hours ago

muzzycat6

muzzycat RT @JuliettaStar: How do you go from loving a show since you were three, crying over it being cancelled, waiting 17 years for it to come ba… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.