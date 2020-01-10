‘You do one show and it gets cancelled’ – Adam Thomas pokes fun at the axe of I’m A Celeb Extra Camp and former host Joe Swash is “gutted”.

Zeus If I see one more***spoiler on this app. I might just have to delete it until the show gets cancelled or until t… https://t.co/Gzp7abVx52 1 hour ago Ameda Colburn If you have plans to see UniverSoul on Friday? You need to keep an eye on their page in case this snow storm gets s… https://t.co/nl7IziY3qZ 2 hours ago Toru Yano Fan Account RT @theKnag: @BlackManUSA @kupovi @MarkRedbeliever @davemeltzerWON AEW is getting the numbers @IMPACTWRESTLING was getting on Spike that ev… 2 hours ago Jane RT @SocialM85897394: 👇Surely, if this BBC gravy train show only gets a pathetic 100k audience, then it should be cancelled. That would fun… 3 hours ago Sean Lloyd @theactivestick Plot twist... the show gets cancelled halfway through the season 3 hours ago Baroneimen @mogcohen2 @YouNetflix I hope you gets cancelled before season 3 😁 Great cast, bad show. 4 hours ago ✨Yami✨ @Spacedonkey1 @GHellinger Same gets Winnipeg is always on the go even when we get a blizzard the show must go on.… https://t.co/NGJWdhjtqX 5 hours ago muzzycat RT @JuliettaStar: How do you go from loving a show since you were three, crying over it being cancelled, waiting 17 years for it to come ba… 5 hours ago