The second trailer for Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie has arrived and it looks awesome

Lainey Gossip Friday, 10 January 2020
The first trailer for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) was very promising. The second trailer has now arrived, and Birds of Prey still looks awesome. This trailer is doing everything right, from the excellent song choice to roller derby Harley to showing Harley bl...
News video: Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie - Official Trailer 2

Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie - Official Trailer 2 02:20

 Check out the official trailer 2 for Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco and Ewan McGregor! Release Date: February 7, 2020 Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a superhero movie based...

moviereviewer99

WDBR🎉 Birds of Prey new trailer: https://t.co/80Xxt6vQCP 3 minutes ago

SaraVega24

Sara Vega RT @Cinesnark: Set free from the Joker, Harley Quinn is THRIVING. https://t.co/2nds9IZGAd // @LaineyGossip 15 minutes ago

Cinesnark

Sarah Marrs Set free from the Joker, Harley Quinn is THRIVING. https://t.co/2nds9IZGAd // @LaineyGossip 16 minutes ago

sbloom85

Scott Bloom RT @shadowsip: Some fans have been screaming, “WHY no 2nd trailer yet?” Keep in mind “Birds of Prey” opens 5 weeks before #Bloodshot and th… 43 minutes ago

ComicYears

Comic Years The new #BirdsofPrey trailer is here, and it reveals A LOT about what fans can expect from the movie. #HarleyQuinn… https://t.co/9jAiAJCD4Z 53 minutes ago

O_G_Log

#Sith 🐺 RT @GRMDAILY: 🐦 The second trailer for 'Suicide Squad' spin-off 'Birds Of Prey' has arrived ➡️ https://t.co/W6Dv8BZqIW https://t.co/9TIkBi… 2 hours ago

GRMDAILY

GRM Daily 🐦 The second trailer for 'Suicide Squad' spin-off 'Birds Of Prey' has arrived ➡️ https://t.co/W6Dv8BZqIW https://t.co/9TIkBihi5V 2 hours ago

UKGMN

UK Gaming Media Netw Bruce, the hyena: Birds of Prey gets a second trailer The second trailer for Warner’s Birds of Prey is equal parts… https://t.co/ubeyash4mz 2 hours ago

