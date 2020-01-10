The second trailer for Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie has arrived and it looks awesome
Friday, 10 January 2020 () The first trailer for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) was very promising. The second trailer has now arrived, and Birds of Prey still looks awesome. This trailer is doing everything right, from the excellent song choice to roller derby Harley to showing Harley bl...
Check out the official trailer 2 for Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco and Ewan McGregor!
Release Date: February 7, 2020
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a superhero movie based...
BIRDS OF PREY - official movie trailer - (2020) - Plot synopsis: After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female DC Comics characters -- Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya..
Researchers measured the vision speed of birds of prey and found, despite flying at about 217 mph, peregrine falcons manage to see their prey crystal clear. They hope their findings help create better..
Who needs the Joker? In this playful and colorful new trailer for “Birds of Prey,” Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn spends some time moping over her breakup... The Wrap Also reported by •Indian Express •Just Jared
Tweets about this
WDBR🎉 Birds of Prey new trailer:
https://t.co/80Xxt6vQCP 3 minutes ago