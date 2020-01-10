Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 from Brain Cancer

TMZ.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Neil Peart from the band Rush -- one of the greatest drummers in rock history -- died Tuesday after battling cancer ... according to his family. Peart passed away in Santa Monica. The family says he'd been diagnosed with brain cancer 3 years ago,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67

Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 01:17

 Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67. Peart, considered by many as rock's greatest drummer, died on Tuesday. after quietly battling brain cancer for three years. . The news was confirmed to 'Rolling Stone' by a representative for the band. . Peart joined Rush in 1974 alongside frontman Geddy Lee and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Neil Peart, Rush drummer and lyricist, dead At 67 [Video]Neil Peart, Rush drummer and lyricist, dead At 67

Neil Peart, Rush Drummer And Lyricist, Dead At 67

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Neil Peart, Rush Drummer And Lyricist, Dead At 67 [Video]Neil Peart, Rush Drummer And Lyricist, Dead At 67

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at 67

Neil Peart, drummer of Canadian rock band Rush, has died at 67, according to a representative for Geddy Lee.
CTV News

Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at 67: 'Rest in peace brother'

Neil Peart, the legendary drummer for the popular Canadian rock trio Rush, has died at age 67, the band announced Friday.
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anicolau88

Nicolau, pega no meu pé RT @genesimmons: My prayers and condolences to the Peart Family, Fans and Friends. Neil was a kind soul. R.I.P....... Rush Drummer Neil Pea… 2 seconds ago

ggibson1957

Gregory RT @TheBeaSmith: Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at 67: 'Rest in peace brother' https://t.co/sTv6RdpSH4 #FoxNews 4 seconds ago

dustopian

Dusty RT @pitchfork: Brian Wilson, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, Chuck D, and many others have paid tribute to late Rush drummer Neil Peart https://t… 4 seconds ago

Coffeeb32465973

Coffee bean Best drummer of all time, hands down!! 🥁🙏💞: Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at 67: 'Rest in peace brother' https://t.co/D2ake68tzm 4 seconds ago

snudpuckle

Morton Z. Snudpuckle♀️🌊🌊🇺🇸☠ BREAKING: Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for rock band Rush, dies at 67 https://t.co/M6y6IyzPeD 4 seconds ago

chaoticgoodpal1

ChaoticGoodPaladin Not only a drummer like no other, but a prolific songwriter for Rush! "Red Barchetta" remains one of my favorite st… https://t.co/MwumgOe0VE 4 seconds ago

LitaTL1

Lita T.L. RT @x3441718: Celebrity deaths don't usually affect me so much, but Neil Peart is by far the worst for me. I've been a Rush fan since 1977.… 5 seconds ago

senor_mills

Rhys Mills RT @consequence: BREAKING: Neil Peart, the iconic drummer of Rush, has died at the age of 67. https://t.co/fLFhnnHjt0 #Rush #NeilPeart http… 6 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.