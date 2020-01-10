Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 from Brain Cancer
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Neil Peart from the band Rush -- one of the greatest drummers in rock history -- died Tuesday after battling cancer ... according to his family. Peart passed away in Santa Monica. The family says he'd been diagnosed with brain cancer 3 years ago,…
