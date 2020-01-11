Pinkvilla PHOTOS: #Joker star #JoaquinPhoenix gets arrested while protesting for climate change in Washington, DC https://t.co/JFXbzPYii1 1 minute ago Crooked Media RT @1776Stonewall: After giving a drunken lecture to his fellow Hollywood lunatics at the Golden Globes, telling them to stop flying planes… 2 minutes ago NotSigned.TV Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen arrested at climate change rally https://t.co/MI0zdJOD3d 2 minutes ago Samuel Wilson RT @CBSNews: Joaquin Phoenix arrested during Jane Fonda's weekly climate change protest https://t.co/RWbxmkIFfC https://t.co/6avRFgPioC 2 minutes ago Astha Rawat Update: Martin Sheen and Joaquín Phoenix got arrested right after this at Jane Fonda’s Firedrill Fridays, a civil d… https://t.co/z2m6OX9cFt 2 minutes ago Zanna BREAKING: Joaquin Phoenix Arrested at Climate Change Protest https://t.co/esTdrJ4Q5L 3 minutes ago Bastien Tribalat RT @IndieWire: Joaquin Phoenix Arrested at Climate Change Rally Ahead of Oscar Nominations https://t.co/Xeu892z5QM https://t.co/jIbDhieYeS 3 minutes ago 𝕹𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖓 𝖙𝖆𝖎𝖌𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖓™️ RT @SputnikInt: Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen arrested at climate change protest at Capitol Hill https://t.co/6qkc61FovO 3 minutes ago