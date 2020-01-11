Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Joaquin Phoenix Arrested at Climate Change Protest

AceShowbiz Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The 'Joker' actor urges people at Jane Fonda's weekly protest to join him in changing their eating habits by giving up meat to help minimize climate change.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes

‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes 00:38

 Many celebrities, including Joaquin Phoenix, addressed climate change at the 77th annual Golden Globes.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Climate Change Protesters Appear In Court [Video]Climate Change Protesters Appear In Court

More than 3 dozen were arrested before the State of the State Address.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:29Published

Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Join Jane Fonda For 'Fire Drill Fridays' [Video]Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Join Jane Fonda For 'Fire Drill Fridays'

Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen join Jane Fonda at the foot of the U.S. Capitol for "Fire Drill Fridays", a weekly protest calling attention to climate change.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix arrested at climate change protest

Washington, Jan 11 (IANS) Golden Globe winner Joaquin Phoenix of the "Joker" fame was arrested, along with other climate change protestors.
Sify Also reported by •Hindugeek.comReutersUSATODAY.comThe Age

Tweets about this

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla PHOTOS: #Joker star #JoaquinPhoenix gets arrested while protesting for climate change in Washington, DC https://t.co/JFXbzPYii1 1 minute ago

BruceAndres4

Crooked Media RT @1776Stonewall: After giving a drunken lecture to his fellow Hollywood lunatics at the Golden Globes, telling them to stop flying planes… 2 minutes ago

notsignedtv

NotSigned.TV Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen arrested at climate change rally https://t.co/MI0zdJOD3d 2 minutes ago

UncleSam_1776

Samuel Wilson RT @CBSNews: Joaquin Phoenix arrested during Jane Fonda's weekly climate change protest https://t.co/RWbxmkIFfC https://t.co/6avRFgPioC 2 minutes ago

MissPanPizza

Astha Rawat Update: Martin Sheen and Joaquín Phoenix got arrested right after this at Jane Fonda’s Firedrill Fridays, a civil d… https://t.co/z2m6OX9cFt 2 minutes ago

Magical_emmy

Zanna BREAKING: Joaquin Phoenix Arrested at Climate Change Protest https://t.co/esTdrJ4Q5L 3 minutes ago

TheRealBast6

Bastien Tribalat RT @IndieWire: Joaquin Phoenix Arrested at Climate Change Rally Ahead of Oscar Nominations https://t.co/Xeu892z5QM https://t.co/jIbDhieYeS 3 minutes ago

NortherTaigaman

𝕹𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖓 𝖙𝖆𝖎𝖌𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖓™️ RT @SputnikInt: Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen arrested at climate change protest at Capitol Hill https://t.co/6qkc61FovO 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.