Chris Johnson Says He'd Beat Lamar Jackson In A Race 'Right Now' Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Retired NFL superstar Chris Johnson says he's still so fast ... he could beat Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in a race TODAY!!! The former Tennessee Titans running back told the guys on "TMZ Sports" (airing weeknights on FS1) he has zero doubts… Retired NFL superstar Chris Johnson says he's still so fast ... he could beat Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in a race TODAY!!! The former Tennessee Titans running back told the guys on "TMZ Sports" (airing weeknights on FS1) he has zero doubts… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Nick Wright: I think Lamar Jackson will be good in the playoffs, but he will not be MVP Nick Wright sits with Chris Canty to discuss the Baltimore Ravens chances in the playoffs against the Tennessee Titans. Nick is not so sure that Lamar Jackson...

FOX Sports 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this