Chris Johnson Says He'd Beat Lamar Jackson In A Race 'Right Now'

TMZ.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Chris Johnson Says He'd Beat Lamar Jackson In A Race 'Right Now'Retired NFL superstar Chris Johnson says he's still so fast ... he could beat Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in a race TODAY!!! The former Tennessee Titans running back told the guys on "TMZ Sports" (airing weeknights on FS1) he has zero doubts…
