Hollywood Blvd. Superman Suffocated To Death While High on Meth Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Christopher Dennis -- a street performer known for portraying Superman on Hollywood Blvd. for more than 25 years -- died from a lack of oxygen after crawling into a clothing donation bin while high on drugs. The Man of Steel impersonator suffocated… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Secondborn RT @TMZ: Hollywood Blvd. Superman Suffocated To Death While High on Meth https://t.co/IRbShu0ZLv 1 minute ago Starbuzz Hollywood Blvd. Superman Suffocated To Death While High on Meth - https://t.co/0lZQKHHnPY #starbuzz 18 minutes ago Dizzed.com Hollywood Blvd. Superman Suffocated To Death While High on Meth https://t.co/IECXfdqQi4 20 minutes ago Wil's Domain Hollywood Blvd. Superman Suffocated To Death While High on Meth https://t.co/Yiojt4qw16 https://t.co/VKxFIgPLXh 21 minutes ago SMASH BLOCK T.V. Hollywood Blvd. Superman Suffocated To Death While High on Meth https://t.co/5oLSOBEhWR https://t.co/jcVbyp5gUi 24 minutes ago