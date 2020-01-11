Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hollywood Blvd. Superman Suffocated To Death While High on Meth

TMZ.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Christopher Dennis -- a street performer known for portraying Superman on Hollywood Blvd. for more than 25 years -- died from a lack of oxygen after crawling into a clothing donation bin while high on drugs. The Man of Steel impersonator suffocated…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Secondborn12

Secondborn RT @TMZ: Hollywood Blvd. Superman Suffocated To Death While High on Meth https://t.co/IRbShu0ZLv 1 minute ago

StarbuzzGR

Starbuzz Hollywood Blvd. Superman Suffocated To Death While High on Meth - https://t.co/0lZQKHHnPY #starbuzz 18 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Hollywood Blvd. Superman Suffocated To Death While High on Meth https://t.co/IECXfdqQi4 20 minutes ago

wilsdomain

Wil's Domain Hollywood Blvd. Superman Suffocated To Death While High on Meth https://t.co/Yiojt4qw16 https://t.co/VKxFIgPLXh 21 minutes ago

SmashBlockTV

SMASH BLOCK T.V. Hollywood Blvd. Superman Suffocated To Death While High on Meth https://t.co/5oLSOBEhWR https://t.co/jcVbyp5gUi 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.