Prince Harry's Military Friend Says Decision Was To Protect Meghan And Archie

TMZ.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry's military buddy says the decision to bolt from the Royal fam was to protect his family ... and it's clear from listening to him  -- the death of Harry's mom loomed large in the decision. JJ Chalmers appeared on UK's "The One…
News video: Meghan Markle Made This Secret Visit Before Officially Returning to Work

Meghan Markle Made This Secret Visit Before Officially Returning to Work 00:53

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially back to work after a much deserved break over the holidays. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism [Video]Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism

From the moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their relationship known, many Brits didn't like her. Some UK citizens sent a clear message that a biracial, divorced American actress, was not..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Rick Mercer Reacts To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Bombshell [Video]Rick Mercer Reacts To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Bombshell

Fresh off his recent stand-up tour across the country, Rick Mercer returned to Toronto to present at the Toronto Film Critics Association gala. Even though it’s been almost two years since he’s..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:39Published


Meghan Markle and Archie's safety drove 'Megxit' decision, Prince Harry's pal claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's monumental "Megxit" was made with the couple and their son's safety in mind, a close pal of the prince now claims.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •RIA Nov.Just Jared

Comment: Staggering backlash against Meghan and Harry overlooks the royal family's real villain

Comment: Staggering backlash against Meghan and Harry overlooks the royal family's real villainCOMMENT: There's a lot of hyperbolic language swirling around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down from their role as "senior" members of the...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •AceShowbizFOXNews.com

