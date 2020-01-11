Global  

Trick Daddy Arrested For Cocaine Possession and DUI

TMZ.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Trick Daddy had yet another run-in with the law ... this time getting busted for cocaine possession and driving under the influence. According to the arrest report, cops say they found TD asleep behind the wheel early Saturday morning, and asked…
InfamousGatsby

Gatsby RT @XXL: JUST IN: Trick Daddy reportedly arrested for cocaine possession, DUI https://t.co/Sgi6fpNiQa 6 seconds ago

Ceej_II

C RT @KarenCivil: Trick Daddy was arrested on DUI and cocaine possession charges this morning in Miami. https://t.co/9kpsTexHVL 32 seconds ago

maiamula

cheekie’s cry baby 💜😭 RT @OfficialJoelF: Trick Daddy was arrested in Miami-Dade this morning and charged with possession of cocaine. He also had a DUI warrant. h… 33 seconds ago

Kay_JHay

♪♩Kay Dilla♩♪ RT @DatPiff: Trick Daddy was arrested on DUI and cocaine possession charges this morning in Miami. https://t.co/MdljumT4ug 59 seconds ago

LesleyW12060156

Lesley from Canada. 🇨🇦 RT @TMZ: Trick Daddy Arrested For Cocaine Possession and DUI https://t.co/Ku5zoNrcSe 1 minute ago

MarkTrezise

Mark Trezise Trick Daddy Arrested For Cocaine Possession and DUI https://t.co/UgN22u2a2r 2 minutes ago

Pretok4

Pretok RT @ComplexMusic: Trick Daddy arrested in Miami for cocaine possession. https://t.co/kzhVruOY0m https://t.co/PQEDFl75MI 2 minutes ago

DressiaW

DeedleDeee RT @HEELSherrod: Trick Daddy got arrested for cocaine. Again. He also had a stupid haircut. Again. Here’s my theory; he goes to his barber… 2 minutes ago

