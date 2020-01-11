Global  

Jeffree Star Confirms Break Up with Boyfriend Nathan Schwandt

TMZ.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Jeffree Star has confirmed what the Internet was speculating very hard about over the last 96 hours or so ... he and his longtime boyfriend, Nathan Schwandt, are dunzo. The YouTube star and beauty influencer posted a video Saturday titled, "We…
Jeffree Star Boyfriend Nathan Deletes Social Media Amid Break Up Claims

Jeffree Star Boyfriend Nathan Deletes Social Media Amid Break Up Claims 04:24

 David Dobrik reacts to Tana dating rumors. Jeffree Star sparks break up rumors. Plus - Boxing.

