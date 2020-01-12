Global  

Steve Harvey Allegedly Stole THIS Joke from Mark Curry

TMZ.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Mark Curry put Steve Harvey on blast for allegedly jacking his jokes and using them on his shows -- twice -- and video evidence shows ... Mark has a case. Curry claims Harvey stole his Halloween material but hasn't gotten into specifics. This…
Mark Curry Puts Out Receipts of Steve Harvey Stealing His 1990s Jokes

Mark first ignited the beef when he accused the 'Steve' host of stealing ton of his joke material during his latest appearance on Fox Soul's 'The Mike and Donny...
Steve Harvey Says Mark Curry's Lying About Him Stealing Jokes

Steve Harvey is calling BS on Mark Curry's claim he's stolen jokes from him -- and he's issuing a challenge to the guy ... gimme specifics or STFU. The legendary...
