KT RT @AdamSchefter: Patriots’ WR Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday night in Beverly Hills and cited for misdemeanor vandalism after he all… 3 seconds ago Edgar Cruz Banegas RT @NFL_Memes: Patriots players don’t know what to do with themselves in January without having football games to play 😂 https://t.co/O2jD… 3 seconds ago Camilote🥵 RT @BleacherReport: Julian Edelman was arrested after allegedly jumping on the hood of someone’s Mercedes “for some unknown reason” and cau… 4 seconds ago Jorge RT @ABC7: THIS JUST IN: New England Patriots wide receiver, Julian Edelman, arrested for vandalism after jumping on car in Beverly Hills, p… 23 seconds ago bridget wallace RT @WCVB: #Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested in California last night for jumping onto a vehicle and causing damage. Not a good lo… 41 seconds ago Tracy Yerden Julian Edelman Arrested for Vandalism After Jumping on Car https://t.co/8ph9rgRty7 via @TMZ 1 minute ago Jimmy walker RT @nbcsandiego: New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested and cited for misdemeanor vandalism Saturday night in Calif… 1 minute ago