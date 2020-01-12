Global  

Julian Edelman Arrested for Vandalism After Jumping on Car

TMZ.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday night after allegedly jumping on the hood of someone's Mercedes ... TMZ Sports has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us it went down this way ... Julian was in Bev Hills walking…
