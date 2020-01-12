Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Remember the Titans' Star Ethan Suplee Lost a Massive Amount of Weight

TMZ.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Ethan Suplee proves ... you can actually look BETTER the older you get. The "Remember the Titans" star has dumped a ton of weight and toned his body in a big way. Ethan knows a thing or two about weight loss. He's been on what he calls a 20-year…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Truth movie - Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke [Video]The Truth movie - Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke

synopsis: Legends of French cinema Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche join masterful filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda (Shoplifters, Still Walking) to paint a moving portrait of family dynamics in THE..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:25Published

I Lost 188lbs – Now I’m Losing My Excess Skin | BRAND NEW ME [Video]I Lost 188lbs – Now I’m Losing My Excess Skin | BRAND NEW ME

A DRAMATIC weight loss transformation has changed the life of a woman who was once so big she could “barely move”. Wendy Miller, of Loves Park, Illinois, weighed 430 pounds at her largest, but..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 07:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Remember the Titans’ star Ethan Suplee shocks fans with massive weight loss transformation

Actor Ethan Suplee is sharing his impressive weight loss transformation with his fans. 
FOXNews.com

Actor Ethan Suplee Is Unrecognizable After Major Weight Loss Transformation

Need more inspiration to achieve your New Year's resolutions? Look no further than Ethan Suplee. The Remember the Titans star is impressing and inspiring dozens...
E! Online


Tweets about this

beauhaf

Beau Hafemeyer RT @TMZ: 'Remember the Titans' Star Ethan Suplee Lost a Massive Amount of Weight https://t.co/1bovXBIWrO 2 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com ‘Remember the Titans’ Star Ethan Suplee Lost a Massive Amount of Weight https://t.co/RVNyPKPhE8 4 minutes ago

SLF1776

Scott Foster What a trip! Good for you Ethan! - https://t.co/sA8tg0AbZK via @GoogleNews 5 minutes ago

richielovall

Richard Martins. RT @GlobalGrind: 'Remember the Titans' Star Ethan Suplee Lost a Massive Amount of Weight [via @TMZ] https://t.co/KnhsuP93mw 5 minutes ago

Camdog1000cRola

3rd eye Minion Asiatic Ra 'Remember the Titans' Star Ethan Suplee Lost a Massive Amount of Weight https://t.co/DmV0oZzm3c 11 minutes ago

Tnu1984

T-nu 'Remember the Titans' Star Ethan Suplee Lost a Massive Amount of Weight https://t.co/K8FiZiiMn4 13 minutes ago

ItsMyronMays

Myron Mays 'Remember the Titans' Star Ethan Suplee Lost a Massive Amount of Weight - https://t.co/EYp8iDujkh 14 minutes ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind 'Remember the Titans' Star Ethan Suplee Lost a Massive Amount of Weight [via @TMZ] https://t.co/KnhsuP93mw 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.