Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Zendaya Goes Daring, Billy Porter Stuns in Gown on Blue Carpet

AceShowbiz Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
While the 'Euphoria' actress shows off her fit figure in a fuchsia breastplate with a matching skit, the 'Pose' star looks stunning in a pastel green Hogan McLaughlin dress.
Recent related news from verified sources

Annabelle Wallis & Karen Fukuhara Shine at Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Annabelle Wallis and Karen Fukuhara slay the blue carpet as they arrive at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa...
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbizE! Online

Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Worst-dressed stars from Zendaya to Kristen Bell

Who missed the mark at the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday? The night before Oscar nominations, stars got bogged down by massive sleeves on the carpet.
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

ce_mariee

Ce Marie ✨ RT @FashionweekNYC: Zendaya SLAYING in Tom Ford at the Critics Choice Awards 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/4C3RU5numO 1 minute ago

Somaliahoward

Somalia RT @dumas1000: Zendaya has arrived to the Critics Choice Awards and The braids are back! 💫 #CriticsChoiceAwards https://t.co/IVf10Xmges 2 minutes ago

elliottludovic

elliboy RT @voguemagazine: .@Zendaya in @TOMFORD tonight at the 2020 #CriticsChoice Awards. See more from the red carpet: https://t.co/PU6Q9ORZ8o h… 2 minutes ago

itsLeeYuh

50mm Mami RT @asksienna: Zendaya in Tom Ford and box braids 😩😩😩 @ Critics Choice Awards https://t.co/1tAKfTsfVM 3 minutes ago

Somaliahoward

Somalia RT @dumas1000: Maybe E! does deserve SOME rights..... #CriticsChoiceAwards https://t.co/6p87NWybTG 4 minutes ago

badinlxve

nightmare RT @EuphoriaHBONews: 📸 | Zendaya in the red carpet of the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California tonight! #Euphoria… 4 minutes ago

Somaliahoward

Somalia RT @THR: From Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) to @Zendaya, here are the stars that hit the blue carpet at the #CriticsChoice Awards https://t.co/jPJF… 4 minutes ago

Dizivizi

DiziVizi - Best App to Find & Share Local Videos! Zendaya Talks Connection to "Euphoria" at 2020 Critics' Choice Awards | E! Red Carpet & Award Shows… https://t.co/QdS4SfTpFL 6 minutes ago

