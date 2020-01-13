Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Zendaya Goes Daring, Billy Porter Stuns in Gown on Blue Carpet

Annabelle Wallis and Karen Fukuhara slay the blue carpet as they arrive at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa...

Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Worst-dressed stars from Zendaya to Kristen Bell Who missed the mark at the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday? The night before Oscar nominations, stars got bogged down by massive sleeves on the carpet.

USATODAY.com 8 hours ago



