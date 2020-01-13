Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Angry' and 'Hurt' Following Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit
Monday, 13 January 2020 () In related news, Tom Bradby, predicts on an op-ed in the Sunday Times that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first 'a full, no-holds-barred' sit-down TV interview will be explosive.
Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they would step back from the royal family. According to CNN, they are pulling back from their royal duties and working toward becoming “financially independent.” Senior members of the family were reportedly hurt from the news and...
Media have begun to gather outside Sandringham ahead of Monday's (January 13th) meeting of senior members of the British royal family to discuss the future roles of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke an