Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Angry' and 'Hurt' Following Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit

AceShowbiz Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
In related news, Tom Bradby, predicts on an op-ed in the Sunday Times that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first 'a full, no-holds-barred' sit-down TV interview will be explosive.
News video: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Back From Royal Duties

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Back From Royal Duties 00:32

 Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they would step back from the royal family. According to CNN, they are pulling back from their royal duties and working toward becoming “financially independent.” Senior members of the family were reportedly hurt from the news and...

Prince William Told A Friend He And Prince Harry Are 'Separate Entities' [Video]Prince William Told A Friend He And Prince Harry Are 'Separate Entities'

Prince Harry announced he and Meghan Markle will “step back” as senior members of the royal family. Prince Williams then spoke to a friend about his feelings toward Prince Harry after his..

Media gather at Sandringham before Harry and Meghan talks [Video]Media gather at Sandringham before Harry and Meghan talks

Media have begun to gather outside Sandringham ahead of Monday's (January 13th) meeting of senior members of the British royal family to discuss the future roles of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke an

Oprah Winfrey Denies Playing Role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit

The media mogul reportedly encouraged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make a living in North America by starting their own powerful brand, with the couple...
AceShowbiz

Psychic predicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal exit - here's her other 2020 predictions

Psychic predicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal exit - here's her other 2020 predictionsJemima Packington, 64, is the world's only asparamancer and claims she can peer into the future by tossing the veg into the ai
Tamworth Herald


