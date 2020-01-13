Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rochelle Humes daughter Alaia supports her auntie Sophie Piper in cute way ahead of her Love Island debut

Now Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
*Rochelle Hume's daughter Alaia has rallied round her auntie Sophie Piper ahead of her Love Island debut with this adorable poster.*

The Saturday's star reveals adorable tribute to her sister

The post Rochelle Humes daughter Alaia supports her auntie Sophie Piper in cute way ahead of her Love Island debut appeared first on CelebsNow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard swaps ballet shoes for boxing gloves [Video]Love Island's Curtis Pritchard swaps ballet shoes for boxing gloves

This is the moment Love Island's dancer Curtis Pritchard swapped his dancing shoes for boxing gloves - and FLOORED his opponent in the ring. The reality show contestant made his boxing debut at..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

Caroline Flack stands down as host of Love Island [Video]Caroline Flack stands down as host of Love Island

Caroline Flack stands down as host of Love Island She has hosted the popular dating show since 2015, but The Sun has revealed that she will stand down as the host of the series. It comes after she was..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rochelle Humes' daughter's adorable message to aunt Sophie as she enters Love Island

Rochelle Humes' daughter's adorable message to aunt Sophie as she enters Love IslandShortly before it got under way, Humes shared a picture on Instagram of a note her six-year-old daughter Alaia had written to her Aunt
Tamworth Herald

‘Bring us back a keeper!’ Rochelle Humes breaks her silence as little sister Sophie signs up to Love Island

*Rochelle Humes has finally reacted to news that her little sister, Sophie Pipier, has joined the cast of winter Love Island.* Keeping it in the...
Now


Tweets about this

TeamSatsHungary

TeamSatsHungary RT @celebsnow: Rochelle Humes daughter Alaia supports her auntie Sophie Piper in cute way ahead of her Love Island debut https://t.co/ZH08U… 1 hour ago

celebsnow

CelebsNow Rochelle Humes daughter Alaia supports her auntie Sophie Piper in cute way ahead of her Love Island debut… https://t.co/AXc3aAveux 1 hour ago

EpicNewsWorld

EpicNews Rochelle Humes’ daughter Alaia sends sweet message to Love Island’s auntie Sophie https://t.co/JXkdJJ4sCk https://t.co/izM6onE5iT 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.