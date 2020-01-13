Prince Harry & Prince William Deny Report of Will's 'Bullying Attitude'
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Prince Harry and Prince William are actively squashing a report alleging Prince William's "bullying attitude" -- toward his brother and Meghan Markle -- is what's driving the couple away. The brothers issued a rare joint statement Monday, saying,…
Prince Harry announced he and Meghan Markle will “step back” as senior members of the royal family. Prince Williams then spoke to a friend about his feelings toward Prince Harry after his announcement. Williams told a friend: "I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that...
Media have begun to gather outside Sandringham ahead of Monday's (January 13th) meeting of senior members of the British royal family to discuss the future roles of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke an