UK Sunday papers report on Sussexit ahead of Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry's summit with the Queen today at Sandringham
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Buckingham Palace announced this weekend that the Queen has asked Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry to convene with her at Sandringham today so that they can agree on a Sussexit plan going forward as they consider all the options for Harry and Meghan Markle’s new royal playbook. This ...
The Duke of Sussex will come face to face with the Queen later as senior royals race to thrash out plans for Harry and Meghan’s future. The historic meeting at the Queen’s private Sandringham estate will be the first time Harry has met with his grandmother, the Prince of Wales and Duke of...
Prince Charles, heir to the British throne and Harry's father, and Prince William, Harry's elder brother, will attend the meeting at the queen's Sandringham... Jerusalem Post Also reported by •The Age •Sydney Morning Herald •WorldNews •NPR