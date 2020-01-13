Global  

UK Sunday papers report on Sussexit ahead of Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry's summit with the Queen today at Sandringham

Lainey Gossip Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Buckingham Palace announced this weekend that the Queen has asked Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry to convene with her at Sandringham today so that they can agree on a Sussexit plan going forward as they consider all the options for Harry and Meghan Markle’s new royal playbook. This ...
News video: Harry to meet Queen, Charles and William for crisis talks

Harry to meet Queen, Charles and William for crisis talks 00:57

 The Duke of Sussex will come face to face with the Queen later as senior royals race to thrash out plans for Harry and Meghan’s future. The historic meeting at the Queen’s private Sandringham estate will be the first time Harry has met with his grandmother, the Prince of Wales and Duke of...

Queen calls for meeting over Meghan and Harry's royal departure [Video]Queen calls for meeting over Meghan and Harry's royal departure

Queen Elizabeth and her heirs will meet Prince Harry on Monday to thrash out a plan for Harry and Meghan.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Queen Calls For Meeting Over Meghan And Harry's Royal Departure [Video]Queen Calls For Meeting Over Meghan And Harry's Royal Departure

Queen Elizabeth and her heirs will meet Prince Harry on Monday to thrash out a plan for Harry and Meghan. The couple recently triggered a royal crisis by announcing they would be stepping back from..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


REPORT: Queen Elizabeth II Calls Private Meeting With Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Prince William After Prince Harry’s ‘Step Back’

'The Queen has called a family meeting to thrash out solutions'
Daily Caller

Royal showdown: Queen to chair crisis talks over Meghan and Harry

Royal showdown: Queen to chair crisis talks over Meghan and HarryPrince Charles, heir to the British throne and Harry's father, and Prince William, Harry's elder brother, will attend the meeting at the queen's Sandringham...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •The AgeSydney Morning HeraldWorldNewsNPR

