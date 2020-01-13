Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tyler Perry Angry at Oscars Snub of Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina

TMZ.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Tyler Perry says the Oscars royally screwed up by NOT nominating Jennifer Lopez or Awkwafina ... and he's visibly pissed off about it. We got Tyler Monday outside leaving NBC studios in NYC. All we asked was how he's feeling, and he immediately…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Oscar Nomination Snubs

Oscar Nomination Snubs 01:12

 Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina are some of the most shocking snubs from this year’s Oscar nominations.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Scarlett Johansson. Taylor Swift. Leonardo DiCaprio. Tiffany Haddish. Jennifer Lopez. Sofia Carson. Cynthia Erivo. Renée Zellweger. Joey King. Awkwafina...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

Jennifer Lopez had to shake off diva tag [Video]Jennifer Lopez had to shake off diva tag

Jennifer Lopez had to shake off her reputation as a "diva" from the early days of her career.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tyler Perry Isn't Happy with Academy Over Jennifer Lopez & Awkwafina's Oscars 2020 Snubs

Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina were just two of the stars totally snubbed from the Oscars 2020 nominations list, and Tyler Perry isn’t happy about it. TMZ caught...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ItsMyronMays

Myron Mays Tyler Perry Angry at Oscars Snub of Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina - https://t.co/7qf2TjISS7 3 minutes ago

startalktv

Star Talk Tyler Perry Angry at Oscars Snub of Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina https://t.co/0GM4ZyRVpQ 11 minutes ago

dc2net

DC2NET Tyler Perry Angry at Oscars Snub of Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina https://t.co/JcuGvxqp6u 11 minutes ago

dda70578

derwin dion augustus RT @TMZ: Tyler Perry Angry at Oscars Snub of Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina https://t.co/SnDuLhj2hG 16 minutes ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Tyler Perry Angry at Oscars Snub of Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina https://t.co/V0qTfoSgQq via @TMZ 18 minutes ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino Tyler Perry Angry at Oscars Snub of Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina https://t.co/6sNzeJquCP https://t.co/56Fxi38rVI 23 minutes ago

PendletonCal

Cal Pendleton,Jr Tyler Perry Angry at Oscars Snub of Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina https://t.co/zj7v7AZdTB via @TMZ//Not to get too t… https://t.co/J5qSA1sPSW 24 minutes ago

A7_Johnny

™Ⓐ7 RT @TMZLive: Tyler Perry Angry at Oscars Snub of Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina...Is this another example of #OscarsSoWhite ?? https://t.co/l… 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.