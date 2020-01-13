Global  

Antonio Brown Throws 'Bag of Dicks' at Baby Mama In Police Showdown

TMZ.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Another bizarre police incident at Antonio Brown's Florida home -- this time, cops responded after a dispute with his baby mama ... and it turned VERY nasty. We've reached out to cops to find out exactly why they were called to the home -- and who…
News video: ‘[Expletive] The NFL, This Is Real Life,’ Antonio Brown Involved In Another Domestic Dispute In Florida

‘[Expletive] The NFL, This Is Real Life,’ Antonio Brown Involved In Another Domestic Dispute In Florida 00:26

 Another week has started, meaning another Antonio Brown situation is already underway. Katie Johnston reports.

