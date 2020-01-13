Global  

Bong Joon-ho's Parasite receives six Oscar nominations

Lainey Gossip Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Amid the Oscar nominations sturm und drang—mainly because the Academy as a whole refuses to reckon with their own biases and do the work of overcoming them—there are a few bright spots in the nominations. Shout out to Matthew Cherry’s animated short film, Hair Love, which is one of the best family f...
News video: 'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations

'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations 00:56

 'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations It is the first South Korean film to compete in the Academy Award category. The black comedy is also the first flick from the country to receive a nomination for best international film. Bong Joon Ho, who helmed the movie, is up for best director as...

Oscars 2020: Who are the nominees? [Video]Oscars 2020: Who are the nominees?

Here is a look at the 2020 Oscars nominations for the top awards. Sir Sam Mendes, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Florence Pugh are among the British Oscar nominees, while Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker leads the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published

Oscar Nomination Snubs And Surprises [Video]Oscar Nomination Snubs And Surprises

The Hollywood Reporter's Rebecca Sun tells DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques who she was surprised to not see in the nominations.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Parasite Director Bong Joon-ho Reacts to History-Making Oscar Nominations

Parasite is making history. The film, directed by Bong Joon-ho, just received six nominations for the 2020 Oscars. In addition to Best Picture, Parasite is up...
E! Online

The 11 most egregious 2020 Oscar snubs — from Jennifer Lopez to Robert De Niro to women directors

The 11 most egregious 2020 Oscar snubs — from Jennifer Lopez to Robert De Niro to women directorsOscar nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards (airing on ABC February 9) were announced Monday morning, and though it was big for the likes of Warner Bros.'...
Business Insider


skynet1421

furacão 2000 RT @Cinesnark: At least we'll always have Parasite. #Oscars https://t.co/LFwHUOitLX // @LaineyGossip 5 minutes ago

Cinesnark

Sarah Marrs At least we'll always have Parasite. #Oscars https://t.co/LFwHUOitLX // @LaineyGossip 2 hours ago

leedsfilmfest

Leeds International Film Festival The #OscarNoms are out & Bong Joon Ho's masterpiece #Parasite receives six including Best Picture & Director:… https://t.co/cVVxfAttRi 6 hours ago

