Bong Joon-ho's Parasite receives six Oscar nominations
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Amid the Oscar nominations sturm und drang—mainly because the Academy as a whole refuses to reckon with their own biases and do the work of overcoming them—there are a few bright spots in the nominations. Shout out to Matthew Cherry’s animated short film, Hair Love, which is one of the best family f...
'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations It is the first South Korean film to compete in the Academy Award category. The black comedy is also the first flick from the country to receive a nomination for best international film. Bong Joon Ho, who helmed the movie, is up for best director as...