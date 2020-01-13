Global  

Nancy Pelosi Rips Trump for Retweet of Her in Islamic Garb

TMZ.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Rep. Nancy Pelosi is once again questioning President Trump's judgment on the Iran crisis after his open support for a doctored image of her and Sen. Chuck Schumer with the Iranian flag. We got the Speaker of the House Monday leaving Washington…
Nancy Pelosi Is Not Concerned About Trump's Tweets About Her

 President Donald Trump attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi again, calling her “Crazy Nancy.” According to Business Insider, Pelosi was asked about the tweet on ABC’s “This Week.” Pelosi said: “He has to know that every knock from him is a boost [for her].” The House Speaker said Trump was...

President Trump slammed Nancy Pelosi.

President Donald Trump attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi again, calling her “Crazy Nancy.” According to Business Insider, Pelosi was asked about the tweet on ABC’s “This Week.” Pelosi said:..

Trump retweets image of Pelosi, Schumer in Muslim garb next to Iranian flag

President Trump retweeted a photoshopped image depicting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in Muslim headwear with a backdrop...
FOXNews.com

Trump declares win against Iran, but Pelosi looks to limit his military power

Trump declares win against Iran, but Pelosi looks to limit his military powerPresident Trump on Wednesday declared a win in his standoff with Iran, imposing new sanctions on the Islamic Republic and signaling military de-escalation as the...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersFOXNews.com

