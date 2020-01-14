Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

President Trump Gets Standing Ovation At National Championship Game

TMZ.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump may wanna stick to college football games ... 'cause #45 got a standing ovation once again at the College Football Playoff national championship game!! It hasn't always been this friendly for POTUS ... he's been boo'd to hell…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
News video: National Championship wagering at the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook

National Championship wagering at the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook

 We’re just under 72 hours away from the College Football National Championship Game between LSU and Clemson.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Heavy traffic expected, road closures planned Tuesday night due to President Trump visit, Bucks game [Video]Heavy traffic expected, road closures planned Tuesday night due to President Trump visit, Bucks game

Anyone visiting downtown Milwaukee Tuesday evening should expect some traffic delays.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:35Published

Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview [Video]Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview

Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview The college football season will culminate in a showdown at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans between the nation's two unbeaten..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Staff picks for the national championship game matchup between Clemson and LSU

The national championship showdown between Clemson and LSU match unbeatens and some of college football top stars. Our staff picks for the game.
USATODAY.com

How to Watch NCAA College Football National Championship Game — LSU vs. Clemson Live Stream Online

A remarkable college football season comes down to one game. It’s 14-0 LSU vs. 14-0 Clemson for the national championship on Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

newscenterPHL1

Newscenter PHL RT @TMZ: President Trump Gets Standing Ovation At National Championship Game https://t.co/7VVfzf56xt 1 minute ago

youngblaze2668

young blaze President Trump Gets Standing Ovation At National Championship Game https://t.co/Pm3HVPAySm via @TMZ 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.