AceShowbiz Queen Elizabeth II Respects Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wish to Lead Independent Life https://t.co/vheFUPQAFg https://t.co/CSyo2xQOpg 5 hours ago ♡⚘Queen Sugga♡⚘ RT @dailyblastlive: Queen Elizabeth II says she "would have preferred" Prince Harry and Meghan remained "full-time working Members of the R… 11 hours ago Daily Blast LIVE Queen Elizabeth II says she "would have preferred" Prince Harry and Meghan remained "full-time working Members of t… https://t.co/hZbldlbJCr 11 hours ago Evelyn RT @thejournal_ie: Queen Elizabeth says she 'respects and understands' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step away from royal fa… 14 hours ago UNB! News NY/Tri-State Queen Elizabeth II said Monday she "would have preferred" Prince Harry and Meghan to remain "full-time working Memb… https://t.co/GWdHdqKAAP 14 hours ago Ultrasonic News Bulletin Queen Elizabeth II said Monday she "would have preferred" Prince Harry and Meghan to remain "full-time working Memb… https://t.co/dxf5Atn6EF 14 hours ago TheJournal.ie Queen Elizabeth says she 'respects and understands' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step away from roy… https://t.co/ItnDWpdGLE 14 hours ago