YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Transgender Before Blackmailer Leaks It

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The makeup guru reveals in a new video on her channel that she's a transgender woman after someone made a blackmail attempt by threatening to leak the info to the press.
YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Transgender

Nikkie De Jager, who is known to fans on YouTube as NikkieTutorials, has come out to the world as transgender. “Filming this video scary, but it’s so...
Just Jared


