Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Glee' Star Dot Jones Recovering After Emergency Heart Surgery

TMZ.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
"Glee" star Dot Jones is lucky to be alive ... thanks to her quick-thinking wife, Bridgett, who rushed her to the same doctor who also once saved her life. Dot tells TMZ ... she recently underwent emergency heart surgery after experiencing a severe…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Denise Richards recovering from emergency hernia surgery [Video]Denise Richards recovering from emergency hernia surgery

Actress-turned-reality TV star Denise Richards has urged fans to "listen" to their bodies after having to undergo emergency surgery to repair four hernias.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:53Published

Former Raven, Baltimore Native Cyrus Jones Undergoes Open-Heart Surgery, Reports Say [Video]Former Raven, Baltimore Native Cyrus Jones Undergoes Open-Heart Surgery, Reports Say

Broncos cornerback and former Raven Cyrus Jones underwent open-heart surgery Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Glee's Dot-Marie Jones Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Surgery

We’re wishing Dot-Marie Jones well after her emergency! – TMZ Disney’s full slate of movies for 2020 is here – Just Jared Jr Vanity Fair‘s highly...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 'Glee' Star Dot Jones Recovering After Emergency Heart Surgery https://t.co/fpCglHr7jE via @TMZ 4 hours ago

russmove

Russell RT @TMZ: 'Glee' Star Dot Jones Recovering After Emergency Heart Surgery https://t.co/UpZjc2zKif 5 hours ago

Patrici90883364

Patricia Dempsey 'Glee' Star Dot Jones Recovering After Emergency Heart Surgery via @TMZ https://t.co/CWOl4h1Sla https://t.co/eB2ZYF3vxE 5 hours ago

topusnews

good music and info! 'Glee' Star Dot Jones Recovering After Emergency Heart Surgery https://t.co/zme6p8S1kD https://t.co/Ey1I2dCWqJ 6 hours ago

voolife

Voo Vodka 8x ‘Glee’ Star Dot Jones Recovering After Emergency Heart Surgery https://t.co/9LB2evf941 6 hours ago

bigvizar

Mr Stewart 'Glee' Star Dot Jones Recovering After Emergency Heart Surgery - https://t.co/dIrlgGtstt 6 hours ago

DJDavidNewsroom

DJ David Newsroom ‘Glee’ Star Dot Jones Recovering Following Emergency Heart Surgery https://t.co/fSuAGuZVly 7 hours ago

COUPSLEADER

- 'Glee' Star Dot Jones Recovering After Emergency Heart Surgery: "Glee" star Dot Jones is lucky to be alive ... than… https://t.co/9h7iA3jmRc 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.