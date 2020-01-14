Joe Burrow Smokes Cigar After LSU Win, Odell Beckham Rages In Locker Room!

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

How'd Joe Burrow celebrate the greatest college football season ever by a QB?!?! BY SMOKING A FAT STOGIE AND RAGING WITH ODELL BECKHAM JR., BABY!!! LSU pounded Clemson to cap off a 15-0 year Monday night at the Superdome in New Orleans ... and the… 👓 View full article

