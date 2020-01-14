Global  

'Highlander' TV Star Stan Kirsch Dead at 51 After Hanging

TMZ.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Stan Kirsch -- better known as Richie Ryan on the original "Highlander" TV series -- was found dead in his L.A. home. Law enforcement sources confirm Stan's wife, Kristyn Green, found the actor hanging Saturday afternoon in their bathroom.…
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Highlander' Star Stan Kirsch Dies At 51

'Highlander' Star Stan Kirsch Dies At 51 00:30

 Stan Kirsch has died.

Recent related news from verified sources

'Highlander' actor Stan Kirsch dead at 51

Actor Stan Kirsch, best known for his role as Richie Ryan on the original “Highlander” TV series, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. 
FOXNews.com

'Actor Stan Kirsch, who starred on 'Highlander' and appeared on 'Friends,' dies at 51

Actor Stan Kirsch, who starred in the TV show "Highlander" before becoming an acting coach, has died at age 51, his wife Kristyn Green confirmed.
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

crowleyaj

Andrew Crowley Absolutely devastated. I loved Highlander The Series, #stankirsch was a foundation of 90s sci fi television. Thanks… https://t.co/ii794NEw1I 19 seconds ago

Piglet_scooter

👮‍♀️ Mrs Stacey ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 'Highlander' TV Star Stan Kirsch Dead at 51 After Hanging https://t.co/5OuFJSF3CU via @TMZ 1 minute ago

don_velour

Lucas Don Velour RT @andrea26914946: Well. 👀🍿 'Highlander' TV Star Stan Kirsch Dead at 51 After Hanging https://t.co/UGyPuut2nv 3 minutes ago

g_vester

Bert Vester RT @Independent: Friends actor and Highlander TV star Stan Kirsch dies, aged 51 https://t.co/tsePxk6kZU 4 minutes ago

TibetanTerrier7

Bonnie ♿ 🥄☮️ ⛄💜 Spent many happy hours being entertained by Mr. Kirsch in Highlander. Rest in peace. Condolences to his family and… https://t.co/GWoZLuTjGD 4 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Friends actor and Highlander TV star Stan Kirsch dies, aged 51 https://t.co/lIrx2VZTsk 9 minutes ago

TNrina

Debbie USA RT @Livid2point0: 'Highlander' TV Star Stan Kirsch Dead at 51 After Hanging https://t.co/6wIFdDZpq1 14 minutes ago

Rusby66

Janis Totham-Davies Friends actor and Highlander TV star Stan Kirsch dies, aged 51 https://t.co/IDnLo89s1H 15 minutes ago

