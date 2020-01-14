Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lewis Capaldi breaks silence on Love Island ex Paige Turley in the most hilarious way

Now Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
*Hilarious as always, Lewis... *

Lewis Capaldi has finally broken his silence on the rather awkward topic of his ex girlfriend, Paige Turley, being in …Continue reading »

The post Lewis Capaldi breaks silence on Love Island ex Paige Turley in the most hilarious way appeared first on CelebsNow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Lewis Capaldi wishes ex Paige Turley 'good luck' on Love Island

Lewis Capaldi wishes ex Paige Turley 'good luck' on Love Island 01:13

 Lewis Capaldi has wished his ex-girlfriend Paige Turley "good luck" as she competes on 'Love Island', but joked he'd like some of the prize money if she wins.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lewis Capaldi and Mabel lead Top of the Pops festive specials [Video]Lewis Capaldi and Mabel lead Top of the Pops festive specials

The 'Top of the Pops' Christmas and New Year specials lineup has been unveiled with Lewis Capaldi and Mabel leading the way.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published

Lewis Capaldi joins celebrity dating app? [Video]Lewis Capaldi joins celebrity dating app?

Lewis Capaldi has reportedly joined celebrity dating app Raya, after previously using Tinder to try and find love.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tyga breaks silence over Love Island's Eve's Instagram DM claims

Tyga breaks silence over Love Island's Eve's Instagram DM claimsThe 20-year-old twin said before she'd even entered the villa that it was her claim to fame but as always there are two sides to every story and the rapper has...
Tamworth Herald

Lewis Capaldi's ex Paige Turley 'single' after Love Island partner Ollie Williams quits show

Lewis Capaldi's ex Paige Turley 'single' after Love Island partner Ollie Williams quits showPosh Ollie Williams has packed his bags and left Paige behind after just three days amid his trophy-hunting scandal.
Daily Record

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.