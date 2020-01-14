*Hilarious as always, Lewis... * Lewis Capaldi has finally broken his silence on the rather awkward topic of his ex girlfriend, Paige Turley, being in …Continue reading » The post Lewis Capaldi breaks silence on Love Island ex Paige Turley in the most hilarious way appeared first on CelebsNow.



Recent related videos from verified sources Lewis Capaldi and Mabel lead Top of the Pops festive specials The 'Top of the Pops' Christmas and New Year specials lineup has been unveiled with Lewis Capaldi and Mabel leading the way. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:02Published on December 5, 2019 Lewis Capaldi joins celebrity dating app? Lewis Capaldi has reportedly joined celebrity dating app Raya, after previously using Tinder to try and find love. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:04Published on November 27, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Tyga breaks silence over Love Island's Eve's Instagram DM claims The 20-year-old twin said before she'd even entered the villa that it was her claim to fame but as always there are two sides to every story and the rapper has...

Tamworth Herald 6 hours ago



Lewis Capaldi's ex Paige Turley 'single' after Love Island partner Ollie Williams quits show Posh Ollie Williams has packed his bags and left Paige behind after just three days amid his trophy-hunting scandal.

Daily Record 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this