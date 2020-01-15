Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Call It Quits After More Than Eight Years Together

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The 'High School Musical' actress and her actor boyfriend have sent tongues wagging regarding their relationship after they appeared to be spending the holidays separately.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After 9 Years of Dating

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After 9 Years of Dating 01:02

 Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After 9 Years of Dating According to US Weekly, the couple recently called it quits. An unnamed source told the publication, "Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup." Rumors of a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Two new Roundabouts coming to Butler County in 2020 [Video]Two new Roundabouts coming to Butler County in 2020

There are currently 25 roundabouts in Butler County, and plans are in the works to start construction on eight more in the next three years.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Hudgens And Austin Butler Split After 8 Years Together

Here's what we know
Daily Caller

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Split After Over 8 Years of Dating (Report)

A report has emerged suggesting Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have split up after almost a decade of dating. “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up,...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fernand02798005

Fredd RT @thefIoridaprjec: Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler really broke up after 9 years. No one talk to me, I’m mourning. https://t.co/dRIG66A… 3 seconds ago

michellegzv

michelle RT @ChildhoodShows: Zac Efron on his way to Vanessa Hudgens' house after hearing she's broke up with Austin Butler https://t.co/D419nPL4IP 3 seconds ago

signofstylesx

5sos 10/17/19/// H 7/8/20 RT @covisnky: vanessa hudgens and austin butler just broke up https://t.co/ePKkBeEWLh 4 seconds ago

na_rzk

Sabrina ✨ RT @Yvannahhh: Me finding out Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke up, but then realizing this is Zac Efron’s chance to revive Zanessa h… 4 seconds ago

alexandrarbrown

Alexandra Rae 🌺 RT @zoe_purcell: Don’t talk to me until Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler get back together 5 seconds ago

sosofiyaa

sofía 🥀 RT @MrAbidur: Zac Efron finding out that Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke up: https://t.co/XYvIFfyc8b 5 seconds ago

AshleeyDaniel

ash RT @NickMenakos: Zac Efron when he finds out that Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke up https://t.co/UqnIH86VGC 5 seconds ago

88KAIDEUX

KJI1 2020 Lets Go RT @kathleen_hanley: me the rest of the day after finding out vanessa hudgens and austin butler broke up even though i don’t personally kno… 7 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.