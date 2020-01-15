Global  

'Highlander' Star Stan Kirsch Found Dead at Home From Suspected Suicide

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Confirming news of the original 'Highlander' star's passing, his wife Kristyn Green issues a statement on Facebook in which she thanks 'everyone for the outpouring of love and support.'
'Highlander' TV Star Stan Kirsch Dead at 51 After Hanging

Stan Kirsch -- better known as Richie Ryan on the original "Highlander" TV series -- was found dead in his L.A. home. Law enforcement sources confirm Stan's...
TMZ.com

'Highlander' actor Stan Kirsch dead at 51

Actor Stan Kirsch, best known for his role as Richie Ryan on the original “Highlander” TV series, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. 
FOXNews.com


SdOceanSea

🥜🌹DS RT @PageSix: ‘Highlander’ star Stan Kirsch is dead at 51 https://t.co/PrsM3V6VD5 https://t.co/wIWBdVaYev 3 minutes ago

PageSix

Page Six ‘Highlander’ star Stan Kirsch is dead at 51 https://t.co/PrsM3V6VD5 https://t.co/wIWBdVaYev 5 minutes ago

Timcurr41013255

Tac RT @love4thegameAK: Stan Kirsch suicide by Hanging at 51.... The star, best known for playing Richie Ryan on the '90s TV series, died on S… 6 minutes ago

FoxDieGaming

🕹FoxDieGaming🎮 on Youtube 'Highlander' TV Star Stan Kirsch Dead at 51 After Hanging https://t.co/Csc4fzwa6Q 7 minutes ago

zazoomblog

Zazoom Social News Morto a 51 anni Stan Kirsch star della serie tv Highlander e attore in Friends - #Morto #Kirsch #della #serie https://t.co/VkoqS1exzs 9 minutes ago

moscowlilac

ClthOwen⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @gntlman: "Highlander" Star Acting Coach Stan Kirsch Dead At 51 In Apparent Suicide https://t.co/fUnUFFSHFz 18 minutes ago

3Gs_RONALD

3G’sRONALD RT @TMZ: 'Highlander' TV Star Stan Kirsch Dead at 51 After Hanging https://t.co/LxpzmK8aAJ 23 minutes ago

gntlman

Shawn Branch "Highlander" Star Acting Coach Stan Kirsch Dead At 51 In Apparent Suicide https://t.co/fUnUFFSHFz 23 minutes ago

