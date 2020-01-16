Global  

Bradley Whitford Says Stephen King's Diversity Oscar Tweet is Ignorant

TMZ.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Bradley Whitford is calling out Stephen King for his color-blind approach to Oscar voting, saying it's ignorant and underestimates one HUGE advantage they both have: WHITE. We talked to the 'West Wing' vet Wednesday at LAX about King's…
News video: Stephen King's Comments On Diversity Stir Controversy

Stephen King's Comments On Diversity Stir Controversy 00:45

 Stephen King apparently doesn’t believe diversity should override art. The horror author from Maine weighed in Tuesday on the lack of diversity in this year’s Oscar nominations. Katie Johnston reports.

Stephen King's Tweet About Diversity & Oscar Nominations Is Under Fire

Famous author Stephen King sent out two tweets that have caused a ton of backlash. In response to the 2020 Oscar nominations, which have been universally called...
Just Jared

Stephen King says he would ‘never consider diversity in matters of art’ following Oscars fallout

Author Stephen King has said that he would “never consider diversity in matters of art” when he casts his votes for the Academy Awards. The nominees for the...
PinkNews Also reported by •The WrapSifySeattle Times

