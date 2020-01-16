Ant McPartlin doesn’t ‘give’ Lisa Armstrong anything – she earned it Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Ant McPartlin “gives” his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong £31m, says the Sun. The paper says the settlement was reached out of court. An unnamed source arrives to tell us: “Ant made a very generous settlement that works out to be more than half of everything that he has.”



Isn’t this about what ‘they’ had amassed during their long relationship and marriage? Didn’t she merely get what she was entitled to?



