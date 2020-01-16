Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ant McPartlin doesn’t ‘give’ Lisa Armstrong anything – she earned it

Anorak Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Ant McPartlin doesn’t ‘give’ Lisa Armstrong anything – she earned itAnt McPartlin “gives” his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong £31m, says the Sun. The paper says the settlement was reached out of court. An unnamed source arrives to tell us: “Ant made a very generous settlement that works out to be more than half of everything that he has.”

Isn’t this about what ‘they’ had amassed during their long relationship and marriage? Didn’t she merely get what she was entitled to?

Why she walked away more than half we can only guess at, but no court date might mean less revelations that could damage his future earnings and that all-important image.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ant McPartlin and ex Lisa Armstrong 'agree £31million divorce deal'

Ant McPartlin and ex Lisa Armstrong 'agree £31million divorce deal'The presenter, 44, was said to be thrilled to have finally settled their bitter divorce, in London earlier this week on Tuesday
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.