Prince Harry Surfaces for Rugby Action at Buckingham Palace

TMZ.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry doesn't seem too stressed after what was one of the most tumultuous weeks ever for the Royal Family ... in fact, looks like he's shrugging it all off. The Duke of Sussex surfaced Thursday at Buckingham Palace to host the draw for the…
News video: Prince Harry's First Public Engagement Since Stepping Down From Royal Family

Prince Harry's First Public Engagement Since Stepping Down From Royal Family 01:34

 Prince Harry attends his first public engagement since stepping down as a senior member of the Royal Family, meeting with young rugby players at Buckingham Palace before hosting the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw.

Adam Hills talks about beard conversation with Prince Harry [Video]Adam Hills talks about beard conversation with Prince Harry

Adam Hills spoke about his conversation with the Duke of Sussex at Buckingham Palace ahead of the draw for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup. Prior to the draw, Prince Harry met the comedian and TV..

Prince Harry Makes First Public Appearance Since Royal Split [Video]Prince Harry Makes First Public Appearance Since Royal Split

Prince Harry made his first appearance on Thursday since the Queen acceded to his wishes of stepping back from his royal role. The prince, sixth-in-line to the throne, watched children playing rugby..

Departing Prince Harry hosts rugby event in possible last royal engagement for a while

All eyes were on Buckingham Palace for a rugby event hosted by Prince Harry after he and Meghan Markle 'stepped back' as senior royals.
USATODAY.com

Prince William honors singer M.I.A. at Buckingham Palace

LONDON (AP) — British singer M.I.A. has received a prestigious award from Prince William at a Buckingham Palace. She was made a Member of the Order of the...
Seattle Times

