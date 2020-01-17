Global  

Missy Elliott Remembers Aaliyah's Legacy in Tribute Post for Her 41st Birthday

AceShowbiz Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Taking to Twitter to honor the late singer just hours before what would have been her 41st birthday, the Grammy Award winner highlights how the 'Try Again' songstress is 'still inspiring people.'
Missy Elliott Remembers Aaliyah on What Would Have Been Her 41st Birthday

Missy Elliott is paying tribute to Aaliyah. The 48-year-old "Lose Control" rapper took to Twitter on the eve of Thursday (January 16) to honor the late...
Just Jared

