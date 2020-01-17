Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #Announcing Sara Gilbert & Linda Perry Both Attend Core Gala 2020 Weeks After Announcing Split https://t.co/… 2 hours ago J. W. Linda Perry says she and Sara Gilbert are 'evolving' https://t.co/Ygvq9DOzlq 2 hours ago This F'ing Guy Hmm? A couple that don't get along anymore? Linda Perry Says She and Estranged Wife Sara Gilbert Are ‘Evolving In… https://t.co/Pwycmppy9I 3 hours ago AceShowbiz Linda Perry on Sara Gilbert Split: Everything Happens for a Reason https://t.co/87qdyxNCO8 https://t.co/3e1KHjAfhB 6 hours ago Jenn! Started to laugh at this, because it sounds like a Pokémon evolving, but tbh, this is what my ex and I are doing. L… https://t.co/Rjw6Y9Nz8H 8 hours ago Gina Lawriw Linda Perry Says She and Estranged Wife Sara Gilbert Are ‘Evolving Into Something Else’ https://t.co/u284aEtjju via @YahooEnt 9 hours ago Marc t Factor Linda Perry Says She and Estranged Wife Sara Gilbert Are ‘Evolving Into Something Else’ https://t.co/zyr3TwsTeU What a***show!! 9 hours ago shawbear76 Linda Perry says she and Sara Gilbert are 'evolving' https://t.co/egdS59cnI4 11 hours ago