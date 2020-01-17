Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards shares seriously exciting news as she reaches major life milestone

Now Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
*So exciting! *

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards has finally accomplished a major life goal- and she’s pretty chuffed about it. The South Shields …Continue reading »

The post Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards shares seriously exciting news as she reaches major life milestone appeared first on CelebsNow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The British public - Bristol / Plymouth - give their opinion on news that Prince Harry and Meghan will step back as senior royal [Video]The British public - Bristol / Plymouth - give their opinion on news that Prince Harry and Meghan will step back as senior royal

Alison Trott, 52, a business owner from Plymouth, Devon, said: "Well, I'm not surprised by the decision. Whether it's right or wrong is difficult for someone like me to say really. "It doesn't..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published

This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in [Video]This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in

This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in time for his first Christmas at home.Video shows little Anthony James..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kerr Mines stock rises on major project milestone for Copperstone mine in Arizona

Kerr Mines Inc (TSE:KER) (OTCMKTS:KERMF) said Thursday that its plans for restarting its past producing Copperstone gold mine in Arizona were boosted with the...
Proactive Investors

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall cracks fans up with hilariously honest bikini pic

*Jade's given her followers a good laugh again... * Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall regularly shares lots of stunning snaps of her self, in which she always...
Now

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.