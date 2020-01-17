Demi Lovato Plans Early 2020 Album Touching on OD, Sobriety
Friday, 17 January 2020 () Demi Lovato's comeback includes a Grammys performance, a coveted Super Bowl gig ... and a full-length studio album to be released in the first half of 2020. TMZ's learned the singer's still working on the tracks -- which will be the first new music…
Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards On Jan. 14, Demi Lovato returned to social media to announce her upcoming live performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The 27-year-old singer posted the news with the caption, “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing.” It is in...