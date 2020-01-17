Global  

Demi Lovato Plans Early 2020 Album Touching on OD, Sobriety

TMZ.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Demi Lovato's comeback includes a Grammys performance, a coveted Super Bowl gig ... and a full-length studio album to be released in the first half of 2020. TMZ's learned the singer's still working on the tracks -- which will be the first new music…
News video: Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards 01:32

 Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards On Jan. 14, Demi Lovato returned to social media to announce her upcoming live performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The 27-year-old singer posted the news with the caption, “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing.” It is in...

Trending Now: Demi Lovato To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl [Video]Trending Now: Demi Lovato To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl

The NFL previously announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:34Published

Demi Lovato Set to Sing National Anthem at 2020 Super Bowl | Billboard News [Video]Demi Lovato Set to Sing National Anthem at 2020 Super Bowl | Billboard News

Demi Lovato will help kick off the big game in Miami by singing the National Anthem on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:09Published


