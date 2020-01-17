Global  

Charlie Hunnam Applauds Prince Harry and Meghan, Wants to Act with Her

TMZ.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Charlie Hunnam is applauding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for going rogue on the Royals, and he's hoping he and Meghan cross paths on a movie set sometime. We got the "Sons of Anarchy" star at LAX and asked the proper Englishman for his take on…
News video: Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam Talk ‘The Gentlemen’, Harry & Meghan Bombshell

Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam Talk ‘The Gentlemen’, Harry & Meghan Bombshell 01:15

 If you loved “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” and “Snatch”, you’re going to love director Guy Ritchie’s return to gangster films in “The Gentlemen”. Starring Matthew McConaughey and a bunch of Brits that include Hugh Grant and Charlie Hunnam, ET Canada’s Sangita Patel wanted to...

