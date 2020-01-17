Stormzy reveals truth behind cheating rumours as he pours his heart out to ‘love of his life’ ex Maya Jama

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

*The rapper has bared all about the dramatic split... *



Stormzy has spoken out about rumours he cheated on his ex girlfriend Maya Jama. The Vossi Bop rapper and the …Continue reading »



The post Stormzy reveals truth behind cheating rumours as he pours his heart out to ‘love of his life’ ex Maya Jama appeared first on CelebsNow. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Bang Media - Published Stormzy still wants to marry Maya Jama 01:03 Stormzy says he still wants to marry his ex Maya Jama and have her kids, despite the pair going their separate ways last year.