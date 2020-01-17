Jason Manford’s own kids think he’s The Masked Singer’s Hedghehog Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*The comedian insists it's not him behind the mask*



The Masked Singer has left everyone guessing which celebrities are hiding behind the big costumes every Saturday night on ITV. …Continue reading »



The post Jason Manford’s own kids think he’s The Masked Singer’s Hedghehog appeared first on CelebsNow. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Adele And Harry Styles’ Huge Tip | Good Vibes Only This week in entertainment… The Masked Singer continues to enthrall, Jason Momoa strips to a black vest for the Golden Globes, and Harry Styles and Adele drop a bomb of a tip for their waitress in.. Credit: Good Vibes Only Duration: 15:38Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this