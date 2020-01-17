Global  

The Wiggles Star Greg Page Collapses at Bushfire Relief Show

TMZ.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The Wiggles star Greg Page is in serious but stable condition after going into cardiac arrest and collapsing while onstage. Page and his comrades appeared to be near the end of their fire relief concert in Sydney, Australia Friday and as they began…
Wiggles singer Greg Page collapses at bushfire relief show

Greg Page, a founder and original lead singer of the children's group, was performing in Sydney.
BBC News

Yellow Wiggle Greg Page collapses during bushfire relief concert

Greg Page, one of the founding members of the Wiggles, has collapsed in Sydney while performing at a bushfire relief concert.
The Age

