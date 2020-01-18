Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sandra Bullock Battles Ryan Reynolds in Wishing Betty White Happy 98th Birthday

AceShowbiz Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
In a sweet clip dedicated to 'The Golden Girls' actress, the 'Bird Box' star joins forces with her 'The Proposal' co-star for a special duet of 'Happy Birthday to You'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published < > Embed
News video: Happy Birthday Betty White!

Happy Birthday Betty White! 01:04

 Happy Birthday Betty White!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift's Exclusive Birthday Bash! [Video]Taylor Swift's Exclusive Birthday Bash!

Taylor Swift celebrated her birthday in style! She took to her Instagram to give her fans an insight into who was at her exclusive 30th Birthday bash this year! Guests included Ryan Reynolds with wife..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sandra Bullock & Ryan Reynolds Sing Happy Birthday to Betty White! (Video)

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds are competing for Betty White‘s affection while wishing her a happy birthday. The two stars appeared in a sweet video posted...
Just Jared

The Internet Is Going Crazy Over Florence Pugh's Hot Brother

Meet Toby Sebastian, Florence Pugh‘s brother that the internet just discovered and is thirsting over - Just Jared Sarah Hyland is reacting to that Modern...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.