P.K. Subban on Lindsey Vonn Proposing, A Lot Of Dudes Want Mangagement Rings!

TMZ.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
PK Subban says more women should follow Lindsey Vonn's lead and take a knee for their mans ... telling TMZ Sports a lot of dudes wanna get proposed to!!! Remember, PK originally proposed to his Olympic ski star lady back in August ... and then LV…
