Harvey Weinstein's Lawyers Get Denied Their Motion for Mistrial

AceShowbiz Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Defence attorneys for the disgraced producer argue that one juror selected for his New York rape case had written a book about older men pursuing sex with young girls.
Harvey Weinstein's legal team ask to move trial location

Harvey Weinstein's legal team have produced an 87-page motion asking the judge for his trial to be moved away from Manhattan,

A Full Three-Quarters Of Prospective Jurors In Weinstein Trial Said They Couldn't Be Impartial

Jury selection began Wednesday in the trial of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York. If convicted on the most serious..

